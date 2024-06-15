PAPER BALLOTS, EH?
Flashback: Paper ballots are hack-proof. It’s time to bring them back.
—Glenn in USA Today, June 30th, 2017.
And: Paper Ballots.
—Glenn at Tech Central Station, November 5th, 2002.
PAPER BALLOTS, EH?
Flashback: Paper ballots are hack-proof. It’s time to bring them back.
—Glenn in USA Today, June 30th, 2017.
And: Paper Ballots.
—Glenn at Tech Central Station, November 5th, 2002.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.