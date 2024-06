HEH: Climate Activists Tried to Disrupt Congressional Baseball Game. It Didn’t Go Well.

UPDATE (FROM GLENN): I love this: “This reporter could only tell that the protest was climate-related due to activists’ sullen, malnourished appearance, hallmark of vegans.”

Plus: “Not to be outdone, pro-Hamas activists began to wave Palestinian flags chanting ‘cease-fire now!!’ as Capitol Police tackled the climate hysterics. The crowd booed them out of the stadium.”