THE IMPORTANT THING IS THAT ALL THE RIGHT PEOPLE GOT THE MONEY: Dem Gov Promised 10,000+ EV, Battery Jobs — $1 Billion And Years Later, She’s Not Close. “Whitmer and the state government have already spent $1 billion of the $2 billion pledged to five different projects to build EV battery factories or expand EV production, but only about 200 jobs have been created, a far cry from the 12,000 jobs Whitmer has stated the companies will ultimately provide for Michiganders, according to Bridge Michigan, a Michigan-focused nonprofit publication of the Center for Michigan. Two years after the subsidies were extended in 2022, only 2% of the jobs promised have been delivered while the state-backed projects have downsized relative to original plans or faced delays.”