THE 8 NABBED TAJIKS ON THE TERROR LIST: Biden’s CBP App Lunacy Fuels War on American Civil Society. Yup. One of the eight nabbed terror suspects used Biden’s app to request asylum. Could be that’s how he was caught, but he never should have entered the U.S. The app gave one potential terrorist “entry privilege.” My term.

For Americans concerned about the security of their communities and nation, the breaking news on terrorist infiltration is terrifying — and ought to guide future defense policy.

On June 11, the federal government announced Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arrested eight illegal aliens from Tajikistan. Tajikistan is a predominantly Muslim Asian state bordering Afghanistan and a former Soviet Socialist Republic.

The feds believe the Tajik men have ties to the Islamist terrorist group Islamic State in Iraq and Syria. ISIS has a presence in Afghanistan and probably a base.

ICE arrested the suspects in three urban areas: New York, Philadelphia and Los Angeles. According to two media reports, the men entered the U.S. via the U.S.-Mexico border. L.A. is near Mexico. Philly and New York? No.