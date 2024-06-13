KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: MSM Hacks Are Blackout Drunk on Their Own Biden Kool-Aid. “I am a big Sci-Fi fan and am willing to entertain the possibility that we live in a multiverse. If we do, I can guarantee that there isn’t one of them in which Joe Biden ‘makes sense.’ Joe Biden didn’t make sense before the dementia set in, he certainly hasn’t gotten better.”