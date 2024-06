WELL, GOOD — THAT SHOULD HELP STARSHIP IFT-5 LAUNCH IN ABOUT A MONTH AS HOPED:

BREAKING: FAA will not require mishap investigation for IFT-4 of Starship

"The FAA assessed the operations of the SpaceX Starship Flight 4 mission. All flight events for both Starship and Super Heavy appear to have occurred within the scope of planned and authorized activities."

— Adrian Beil (@BCCarCounters) June 12, 2024