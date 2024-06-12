DISPATCHES FROM THE BLUE ZONES:

3 criminals attempted to break into a 77 year old man's home in Oakland. He shot and killed one of thefelons. Naturally, since it’s Gavin Newsom‘s lawless California, where the criminals are in charge, the homeowner has been arrested for murder. pic.twitter.com/m4in3Ttfwl

Now about those “declining” crime statistics: The FBI’s Crime Data Has Real Problems.

The fact that measures of reported and total crimes don’t match isn’t that puzzling. But when even these two measures of the same thing – reported crime – are going in opposite directions it raises concerns with the FBI data.

A frequently discussed concern with the FBI data is the decline in police departments reporting crime, after a new reporting system was used. In 2022, 31% of police departments nationwide, including Los Angeles and New York, didn’t report crime data to the FBI. That is better than 2021 but still much worse than the 97% of agencies covering most of the U.S. reported in 2020. In addition, in cities from Baltimore to Nashville, the FBI is undercounting crimes those jurisdictions reported.