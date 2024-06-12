I DO NOT TRUST THE INTERNET OF THINGS; I TRUST IT LESS WHEN IT’S MADE IN COMMUNIST CHINA:

Let me say it again: any product with a Chinese made electronic component in it is at serious risk for use in intelligence gathering. Auto parts to traffic cameras to noise cancelling headphones

Good on the Netherlands for switching to Western-made gear. We should do the same but it’ll never happen with CCP Joe (nominally) in charge.