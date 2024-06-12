21st CENTURY HEADLINES: AI Beauty Pageant Judge: There’s A Lack Of Diversity & Inclusion Amongst Contestants.

Disclaimer: Not a single woman seen in this post is a real human. NOT ONE. These biological AI females are FAKE. Don’t you dare come after me if one of these fake chicks takes all your money via Venmo or some other cash app. You’ve been warned.

Now that the disclaimer is out of the way, let’s get down to business here: this post is about a Miss AI beauty pageant.

It’s believed that this is the very first time 10 completely fake women have battled it out for fake beauty bragging rights and there’s already drama building.

A real-life AI pageant judge, Sally-Ann Fawcett (she’s a real human who has judged some of the biggest real pageants in the world) told National Public Radio that there aren’t enough flawed contestants.