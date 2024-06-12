MAYBE HE DIDN’T KNOW THERE’S A LAW AGAINST THAT: Travis County Assistant DA Arrested For Aggravated Assault With A Deadly Weapon. “So here’s a 51 year old Assistant DA, who’s worked in the DA’s office for 17 years, he lives in an apartment with a roommate, and his idea of entertainment for a visiting guest is to stream pornography. Which he evidently has trouble viewing, so he demands his roommate help fix the issue.”