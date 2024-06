OH:

The @nytimes posted a false story about Starlink and an Amazon Tribe becoming addicted to porn 🤦‍♂️ They have apologized and corrected the story, highlighting Starlink's benefits in healthcare, education, business, and communication.

My thoughts, the subject and accusations of… pic.twitter.com/mGw9AloQ13

— S.E. Robinson, Jr. (@SERobinsonJr) June 12, 2024