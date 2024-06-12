KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Biden’s Cardboard Cutout Stand-In Makes First Public Appearance. “The lapdog media’s overwhelming attempts to keep the myth of a mentally functional Biden are failing, largely because it’s difficult to sugarcoat the video evidence relating to the man who has the most visible job in the world.”
