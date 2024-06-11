THIS IS MAKING PHRENOLOGY LOOK RELATIVELY SCIENTIFIC: Government dictates that biomedical studies include not genetic diversity (which may or may not be appropriate), but “diversity” as dictated by arbitrary government classifications, has entrenched pseudo-science in the research community, to wit: “In a first vote, 11 committee members unanimously said available data on the drug shows that it is effective at treating Alzheimer’s patients at the early stages of the mind-wasting disease. But several advisors noted that more data is needed in Black and Hispanic patients, among other groups.” Exactly how do they think “Hispanic Alzheimer’s” would be different from “non-Hispanic white people” Alzheimer’s?