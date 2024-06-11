UNEXPECTEDLY: In-N-Out burgers are about to cost you more – but only in California.

In-N-Out has put up its prices – blaming them on the $20-an-hour minimum wage was introduced in its home state of California.

It now mean’s its famous Double-Double with fries and a drink is typically more than $10 in the state’s 275 restaurants.

When the new rule took efect on April 1, In-N-Out president Lynsi Snyder said she had blocked major prices rises to protect cutomers

‘I was sitting in VP meetings going toe-to-toe saying, ‘We can’t raise the prices that much, we can’t,’ Snyder told Today during an interview.