PROMISES, PROMISES: Rachel Maddow ‘worried’ Trump will send her to ‘camps’ if he’s elected president.

Rachel Maddow said she is “worried” that Donald Trump returning to the presidency could mean she might wind up in “camps” intended to house illegal immigrants.

The MSNBC primetime host told CNN on Monday that she was “worried about the country broadly if we put someone in power who is openly avowing that he plans to build camps to hold millions of people, and to ‘root out’ what he’s described in subhuman terms as his ‘enemy from within.’”

Maddow added: “For that matter, what convinces you that these massive camps he’s planning are only for migrants? So, yes, I’m worried about me — but only as much as I’m worried about all of us.”