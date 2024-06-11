MEANWHILE, OVER AT VODKAPUNDIT: The Wall Street Journal Just Caught on to What We’ve All Known for Months.

The last of the party guests left hours ago, and now it’s just you and your spouse stuck with the cleanup. There are bottles and glasses stashed almost everywhere, the one ashtray you still have is out on the deck, overflowing with butts, and there are at least two loads worth of dishes to do.

The sudden shock of the doorbell almost jolts you out of the headache you feel coming on.

You make your way to the door and open it to find a nicely dressed man holding a bottle of wine. He says, “I’m here for the party.”

“Who the hell are you?” you ask, annoyed that anyone would show up at this time of night.

“I’m the Wall Street Journal.”

There’s being late to the party, and then there’s the latest big WSJ scoop about Hamas.