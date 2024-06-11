KEVIN DOWNEY JR: Democrat Nightmare: Armed Black Hartford Citizen Patrols Take to the Streets. “The self-defense brigade is a liberal Marxist’s nightmare. Ordinary Americans — in this case, black folks — have had enough crime and violence and have decided they need to protect themselves. It is their American right to do so, but Democrats hate people who stand up for themselves.”
