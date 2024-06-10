PRIVACY: Car insurance companies secretly collecting driver data with the help of phone apps.

The subscription-based apps Life360, MyRadar and Gas Buddy are providing user data to an Allstate-owned company, Arity, which computes the numbers to create a “driving score” that takes into account any risky behavior behind the wheel, such as distracted driving, speeding and sudden braking.

That information is then sold to other insurance firms — with user consent — which set rates for their customers, according to The New York Times.

Life360, which is used by parents to keep track of their kids’ locations; Gas Buddy, which helps drivers find gas stations that offer the cheapest fuel; and MyRadar, which tracks storms and inclement weather, all have opt-in driving analysis features that rely on sensor and motion data transmitted by smartphones, according to the report.

The opt-in feature for Gas Buddy gives users information on the fuel efficiency for their drives — a technology that is “powered by Arity.”

Allstate’s web site says that Arity has collected “more than a trillion miles of driving data” which “helps inform how transportation, insurance and other businesses can evolve to better serve their customers.”

An Arity spokesperson told the Times that users “agree to Arity’s Privacy Statement before they opt in to the Drives function.”

But users are not informed about what Arity is or what it does, and the agreement is written in small gray font under a big red button that reads “Join Drives.”