IT’S ACTUALLY WORSE THAN I THOUGHT WHEN THE NEWS BROKE LAST WEEK: Adobe Just Wants Unlimited Use Of Everything You Create. “Adobe has just changed the terms for subscription applications like Photoshop. Nothing big, just a demand of unlimited use of everything you ever create, forever. Oh, and you’re locked out of your existing work until you agree.”

Adobe is forcing users to cross the line between “Whose software is it, anyway?” to “Whose work is it, anyway?”