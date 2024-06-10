JIM TREACHER: They Were Just Minding Their Own Business, Guarding Their Hostages…

Have you ever had one of those days?

You’re just sitting at home minding your own business, guarding the Israeli hostages your Hamas buddies kidnapped after their bloody rampage on October 7. Then, all of a sudden, for no reason whatsoever, a bunch of Zionists bust in and kill you. A lot of you. Hundreds of you, if your terrorist comrades are to be believed.

And for what? Why did so many people need to die just for four Jews? Aren’t your lives important too?

* * * * * * * * *

But wait, there’s more. Guess who was holding Kozlov and two of the three other hostages? A reporter for something called the Palestine Chronicle.

Terrorist, journalist, whatever.

The only difference between this guy and his counterparts in the west is that at least he had skin in the game. He didn’t just talk the talk. He actually got in there and participated in the terrorism he endorsed.

And now he’s dead, which is really great. He wanted martyrdom, and now he’s got it. I hope he enjoys his 72 virgins, or 72 raisins, or whatever these psychopaths believe.