DISPATCHES FROM THE RELIGIOUS LEFT: Our Society Is Reverent, After All.

It is good to know that even in today’s anything-goes age, some things are inviolate. Like the “Pride” flag. (If anyone ever explains why being “queer”–their word, not one that I would ever use–is something to be proud of, let me know.) Thus we have kids being arrested for riding their scooters across a Pride flag that was…painted on a street:

A group of five to six kids just starting doing donuts and creating skid marks on the Pride Mural. Right in front of me as we’re reporting on three people getting arrested for doing the same thing last night.@KHQLocalNews pic.twitter.com/FMXGAg77fx — Adam Schwager (@schwagerTV) June 6, 2024

A sane person would say, if you don’t want people driving on your religious symbol, don’t put it on a street. But sanity is in short supply these days. And let’s not forget that religious symbols other than the Pride flag are routinely desecrated, not because they were on a public thoroughfare but because a liberal gratuitously wanted to insult them. But in today’s world, it is dangerous to cross the “Pride” contingent.

Which leads us to this astonishing headline: Lime Scooters Will Now Shut Down If Driven Over Pride Flag Crosswalk In Spokane, WA.

Lime has now implemented a “no-go zone” over the crosswalk, meaning scooters driven over the mural will be remotely shut down. According to the company’s website, entering a “no-go zone” will cause a Lime vehicle to “gradually come to a stop,” forcing a rider to walk their scooter until it is outside the zone. The incident in Spokane is not the first time an individual has been arrested or investigated for “defacing” a pride mural painted on the street. In February, a 19-year-old from Clearwater, Florida, was arrested after being caught on video doing “burnouts” with his truck on a pride crosswalk in Delray Beach. Dylan Brewer turned himself into the Delray Beach Police Department after the video began to circulate online. He was charged with felony criminal mischief over $1000 and reckless driving.

I’m pretty sure Mike Judge didn’t intend for Idiocracy to be a how-to guide for life in the 21st century. But then, as John Hinderaker wrote above, “A sane person would say, if you don’t want people driving on your religious symbol, don’t put it on a street. But sanity is in short supply these days.”

In any case, as a wise woman once wrote, “There’s no way to rule innocent men. The only power any government has is the power to crack down on criminals. Well, when there aren’t enough criminals one makes them.”