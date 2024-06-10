WESTERN COLONIALISM ENDED THIS ALONG WITH THE SLAVE TRADE: Study confirms funerary huts at King Ghezo’s palace built with blood of human sacrifice victims. “King Ghezo ruled Dahomey from 1818 to 1858, a period marked by military conquests and the transformation of the region’s economy, heavily reliant on the slave trade. The kingdom of Dahomey, with its capital at Abomey, was a dominant power in West Africa, known for its aggressive raids on neighboring regions to capture slaves. These captives were either traded for European goods, forced to work on royal plantations, or sacrificed in elaborate voodoo ceremonies.”