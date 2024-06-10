KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Hostage Rescue Brings Out the Worst In the Worst People on Earth. “As is always the case with the leftists, there are no limits to how low they can go. The anti-Semitic rage we’ve seen from them these past eight months has been beyond awful. Unfortunately, they found new depths to plumb after the Israel Defense Forces rescued four hostages last week. They immediately looked for ways to taint a great cause for celebration — especially given the fact that many had lost hope that any hostages remained alive.”