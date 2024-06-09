LYING LIAR MAINTAINS LIE: Ex-DNI James Clapper says he won’t retract letter about Hunter Biden’s laptop.

Former Obama Director of National Intelligence James Clapper says he would not retract the letter he signed about first son Hunter Biden’s laptop.

In 2020, Clapper along with 51 other officials signed a letter saying that Hunter Biden’s “laptop from hell” was Russian disinformation.

When Clapper recently was asked if he would retract the letter he signed, he told Fox News in a one word answer, “no.”