QUESTION ASKED: “Is Rishi Sunak trying to lose the General Election?” Sunak’s D-Day snub has exposed his staggering aloofness:

Today, Rishi Sunak apologised for leaving Thursday’s D-Day events early. He attended a memorial event for the 80th anniversary of the landings at Ver-sur-Mer in northern France in the morning, before hopping back over to Blighty to film an interview with ITV. This meant he missed the later ceremony on Omaha beach. And so UK foreign secretary David Cameron, not prime minister Sunak, was pictured alongside US president Joe Biden, French president Emmanuel Macron and German chancellor Olaf Schoz. This was an all-too-visible snub.

Sunak has also been forced to deny claims that he was planning to skip even the morning ceremony to stay in the UK campaigning.

I can’t believe I need to say it, but it seems that Sunak and his coterie of advisers still need to hear it: D-Day matters to the British people – a hell of a lot. It was critical to the Allied defeat of the Nazis in the Second World War. It’s about democracy’s triumph over fascism and the sacrifices that were made to achieve this. This stuff is the very basis of the modern British national identity. If Sunak himself did not realise this – damning enough in itself – you would like to think that one of his band of handsomely remunerated aides might have twigged it.