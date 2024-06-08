ACE: The Hollywood Reporter Wonders If This Time, Hollywood Really Is In Trouble.

You can’t survive long on costly failure after costly failure.

The Summer Box Office Crisis: Is the Sky Really Falling This Time?With fewer big movies out as a result of the strikes, theatrical revenue is plummeting every week as fans grow accustomed to staying at-home.



ComicsGate had a good point about the word fans: Don’t call them “fans.”

Call them what they are: Customers, or potential customers.

“Fans” suggests that people love you so much they will show up for whatever crap you churn out. t “Customers” suggests you have to woo them and provide them with good value for money.

Hollywood would do well to correct its mindset. No one needs what they’re selling. It’s not fuel or food. It’s a diversion.

They need to stop thinking they’re stars and “creators” and start thinking that they work in a customer-service industry.