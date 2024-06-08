PULITZER INCOMING: Spokane Reporter OUTRAGED That Kids Are Riding Their Scooters on the Street.
Adam, that’s called a street. If you are concerned with skid marks, don’t paint your religious symbols on it. https://t.co/CVVzI2natO
— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 7, 2024
Still though, think of the possibilities!
🚨BREAKING: American citizens paint 1,954-mile long Pride flag along the U.S./Mexico border so the government will finally arrest those walking over it. pic.twitter.com/qrsMu4ISXl
— U.S. Ministry of Truth (@USMiniTru) June 7, 2024