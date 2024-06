TO BE FAIR, HE’S A KNOWN PLAGIARIST:

Joe Biden essentially plagiarized Ronald Reagan’s famous 1984 speech at Pointe du Hoc today in Normandy. Watch these clips side by side. Wow: pic.twitter.com/jeGgTS2Nnm — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) June 7, 2024

Biden got drummed out — laughed out? — of the 1988 Democrat presidential primaries for exactly this kind of thing, back when we were a better country.