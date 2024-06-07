IN SHORT, CAMPUS HAMASNIKS THINK THE RULES DON’T APPLY TO THEM: The Real Story Behind Columbia’s Controversial Law Review Article—And Why It Matters. “According to various media outlets, the law review’s board of directors, composed of faculty and alumni, tried to censor an article critical of Israel. Except that’s not what happened at all. The true story involves a faction of the law review secretly breaking all procedural rules and customs to publish a piece of ideologically driven claptrap.”