HMM: China Is ‘Aggressively Recruiting’ Pilots from the US and NATO Countries, Intelligence Agencies Warn. “‘To overcome their shortcomings, China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has been aggressively recruiting Western military talent to train their aviators, using private firms around the globe that conceal their PLA ties and offer recruits exorbitant salaries,’ Michael Casey, the director of ODNI’s National Counterintelligence and Security Center, said in a statement. ‘Recent actions by Western governments have impacted these operations, but PLA recruitment efforts continue to evolve in response.'”