THAT’S A LONG WAY DOWN FROM “DISSENT IS PATRIOTIC” Dem Congressional Candidate Wants Nazi-esque ‘Reeducation Camps’ for MAGA Supporters. “Even if we were to have a resounding blue wave come through, as many of us would like, putting it all back together again after we’ve gone through this MAGA nightmare and re-educating basically, which, that sounds like a rather, a re-education camp. I don’t think we really want call it that… I’m sure we can find another way to phrase it.”

Arbeit macht frei?