ROBOCOP SMILES: Suspect apprehended following police standoff, highway closure.

[Granbury, TX homeowner Jane] Gilbreath said she watched as the SWAT team deployed drones to break the back window of the truck.

“When they broke the window, they shot tear gas in. He didn’t give himself up. He only exited the truck because they shot tear gas through the truck window, and then they were able to apprehend him from that,” she said.

One of the drones, Gilbreath said, was also equipped with cameras and was told by the GPD officers that the driver was “high.”

“Even when he was sitting in his truck, the drone with the camera could see him and he was smoking a crack pipe,” she said.

The suspect was identified as 63-year-old Barry Harrell out of Fort Worth, the news release reports. Harrell is charged with possession of cocaine, evading arrest in a motor vehicle, tampering with evidence and accident involving damage.