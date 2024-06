DO WHO OFFICIALS OFTEN MISTAKE DIABETES AND KIDNEY FAILURE WITH BIRD FLU OR ONLY DURING AN ELECTION YEAR?

CAN'T MAKE IT UP.

Turns out that the man that WHO claimed died from bird flu in Mexico was confined to a bed with type 2 diabetes and kidney failure.

This is the same hoax they did during covid.

— PeterSweden (@PeterSweden7) June 6, 2024