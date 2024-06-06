DISPATCHES FROM THE BLUE ZONES: Repaving crew abandons Oakland neighborhood citing safety concerns.

The situation has left Sobrante Park residents with their street torn up and reduced to gravel with gaping potholes. Resident Shari Angarano said the unfinished road work made bumpy driving conditions on Colorados Drive go from bad to worse.

“The ground is uneven and a lot of the gravel used to fill pot holes is being kicked up,” Angarano said.

The unfortunate situation began in March, when Sobrante Park residents received letters stating Colorados Drive would be repaved.

“They put signs up, did some work,” Angarano told KRON4. The street was prepped by crews for paving. “The signage on the street barriers indicated that the crew would be back on 5/15-5/16 to complete the work,” she said.

But workers abruptly left midway through the project — and never returned.