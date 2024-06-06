BREAKING: Seriously, Is Boeing Starliner Cursed?

Houston, Starliner has a problem. Another one. Four, actually — four failed maneuvering thrusters. After Wednesday’s oft-delayed but finally successful crewed flight test (CFT) launch, Boeing’s orbital spacecraft suffered multiple thruster issues on its way to dock with the International Space Station.

Spoiler: Starliner and its crew — mission commander Barry Wilmore and pilot Suni Williams — eventually safely docked with ISS.

Best as we know so far, here’s what happened.