AS ALWAYS, LIFE IMITATES AMERICA’S NEWSPAPER OF RECORD: ‘Throw Everything That Democracy Has At This Man:’ MSNBC Analyst Suggests Silencing Trump To ‘Protect Voters.’

The New York Times’ Mara Gay on Wednesday seemed to suggest that Judge Juan Merchan should maintain his gag order on former President Donald Trump to safeguard voters.

Trump’s gag order, imposed by Merchan, bars the former president from making public statements regarding witnesses, prosecutors other than the district attorney, court staff and jurors, as well as family members of the staff, district attorney or judge. Gay on “Deadline: White House” appeared to imply during a conversation about the necessity of the gag order that it protects both the jurors who convicted Trump as well as American voters.

“You have to protect jurors, you have to protect voters,” Gay said. “And if we can’t do those two things in this moment, you can’t ask people to participate in democracy or to trust the process. So, this is a moment to throw everything that democracy has at this man.”