TRUNALIMUNUMAPRZURE! Awkward moment Jill Biden appears to tell Joe not to sit at D-Day ceremony, but he does anyway.

President Biden was spotted awkwardly fumbling for his seat as other dignitaries remained standing during a poignant D-Day commemoration ceremony in France on Thursday. The 81-year-old could be seen grasping for his chair in the middle of the stage — despite his wife, first lady Jill Biden, and French President Emmanuel Macron remaining upright beside him.

Yesterday, The Hill reported, “White House fires back at Wall Street Journal over Biden story” — the story headlined “Behind Closed Doors, Biden Shows Signs of Slipping.” Then today’s videos drop of just another day at the office for Sundown Joe: