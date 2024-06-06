DAN RATHER SAYS*, “GOOD LUCK GETTING THAT, DON!” Why CBS News’ Lesley Stahl Owes Trump a Massive Apology.

In 2020, CBS News’ Lesley Stahl interviewed then-President Trump when the Hunter Biden laptop was revealed to the world. The device was filled with sexual debauchery, drug use, and the blueprint for the Biden family influence-peddling operation that was damning for the Democrats’ hopes of retaking the White House. The liberal media and Silicon Valley knew that too, which is why they buried the story and censored The New York Post, who first reported on the laptop, from posting on their social media accounts for days.

The attack line was predictable: the laptop was Russian disinformation. Conservative media knew it was authentic. It would take months for the rest of the establishment media to confirm what half the nation knew already. With Hunter Biden’s gun trial underway, the laptop has been made a key piece of evidence by the government. So, is Russian disinformation no longer there? Trump said Biden was engulfed in scandal when he was interviewed by Stahl, who dismissed the notion. She wouldn’t let Trump discuss the laptop, saying it couldn’t be verified. Stahl owes Trump an apology, and the media owes the rest of us the same treatment for lying. I know—we shouldn’t hold our breath. No one has apologized for the Russian collusion hoax—why should this be any different?