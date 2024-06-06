OLD AND BUSTED: Dead People Voting For Democrats.

The New Hotness? Dead People Winning Elections! Dead Democrat Congressman Wins Primary.

A late Democratic congressman secured his party’s nomination for another term in office on Tuesday, despite his passing six weeks ago at the age of 65.

Donald Payne Jr. of New Jersey succeeded his late father in representing the Garden State’s 10th Congressional District.

He had formally submitted his candidacy for re-election prior to his untimely death from a heart attack on April 24, as reported by The Hill.