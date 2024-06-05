TRUMP HAS SLIGHT EDGE ON BIDEN IN SWING STATE OF MICHIGAN, POST-VERDICT POLL SHOWS.

Former President Donald Trump is ahead of President Biden in Michigan by the narrowest of margins, a 2024 election poll released Tuesday showed.

Trump holds a 0.6 point lead over Biden, with the presumptive Republican nominee garnering 48.2% support to the incumbent’s 47.6% backing in a head-to-head matchup, according to the Mitchell-Michigan News Source Poll.

The 77-year-old former president’s advantage increased slightly – to 1.2 percentage points – when third-party candidates were included in the survey.