TRUMP HAS SLIGHT EDGE ON BIDEN IN SWING STATE OF MICHIGAN, POST-VERDICT POLL SHOWS.
Former President Donald Trump is ahead of President Biden in Michigan by the narrowest of margins, a 2024 election poll released Tuesday showed.
Trump holds a 0.6 point lead over Biden, with the presumptive Republican nominee garnering 48.2% support to the incumbent’s 47.6% backing in a head-to-head matchup, according to the Mitchell-Michigan News Source Poll.
The 77-year-old former president’s advantage increased slightly – to 1.2 percentage points – when third-party candidates were included in the survey.
Insert the obligatory reminder to eschew all forms of cockiness here, but if true, this is astonishing, since so much of the administration’s anti-Zionism (read: anti-Semitism) is driven by attempting to prop up Biden in Michigan.