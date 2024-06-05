ACE: Axios (Politico for Kidz): Propaganda Media Now Scrambling for Survival.

[T]he Washington Post is taking all of its SJW/activist basketcases and labeling them “service and social media journalism” (the “service” being “servicing leftwing activism”) and attempting to wall that off into an Animal House asylum.

The (giggle) reporters are complaining about trifling bullshit, like that they’re finding out about this by email on a Sunday night. “That’s not how a well-functioning newsroom operates,” one sniffs. Well, a well-functioning newsroom also doesn’t lose half of its readership in three years due to extreme and unembarrassed leftwing hackery.

Whenever bad employees are fired, they start complaining about how the firing was done. When Gail Simone — a leftwing hack who got a job at DC comics by ginning up a feminist outrage mob against them– blew off her editor for six months and refused to answer his many, many phone calls, he fired her by email.

She then activated her “army of cat-ladies” on Twitter and shrieked that she had been disrespected by being fired (by a man!) over email.

Well, asshole, you refused to answer any of his phone calls. How was he supposed to get the word to you?

So now we have unqualified SJWs #Triggered that there are going to be changes — and firings, of course — due to them losing the company $77 million in one year alone, and of course they are attempting to change the subject to the form of communication used.

BTW, the Post’s management explained the reason for the Sunday night email — media companies were getting ready to run their own scoop on the changes, and they were forced to send out a quickie email so that the employees wouldn’t hear about it from other “news” outlets.

If they hadn’t rushed out this quickie email, the SJWs would be complaining, “A well-functioning news room does not allow its employees to be blindsided by news about their own workplace from a competitor!”

This is a very low and callow mode of argumentation. People who are unacquainted with the concepts of accepting criticism and attempting to do better always immediately claim that the criticism is being offered out of bad faith and in an inappropriate form. They do this to change the subject from their failings to your failings in noting their failings.

The CEO said “it’s not great” that the new leadership is white and “penisy,” as Megyn Kelly mocked them, but vowed he’d do better in the future.

Once he gets done firing the DEI hires.

No, just kidding, they won’t do that. Anything but that.

….Later in the meeting, another reporter asked Lewis whether “any women or people of color were interviewed and seriously considered for either of these positions,” a question that prompted applause. Lewis said there will be “significant opportunities” within the new organizational structure. Asked by another staffer about which people he met with, Lewis said, “It was an iterative, messy process, which I don’t want to go into the details of.” At one point Lewis was asked whether he was intentionally bringing in people who come from a different culture than the Post.

Players on a team with a three-year losing record demand to know if the newly hired coaches come from a “different culture” than the last batch of losers.