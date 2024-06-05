JIM TREACHER: Why Is Alec Baldwin Forgiven But Louis CK Isn’t?

The only time you’ve seen Louie on TV in the past seven years is if you happened to flip over to Animal Planet at 3:30 in the morning.

In the meantime, what has his SNL colleague Alec Baldwin been up to?

Well, there was this.

Baldwin shot a woman on the set of a movie, and next month he’ll stand trial for involuntary manslaughter.

Which makes it the perfect time to announce his latest project!

Hey, remember when Mike Brady shot somebody?

That’s right: Alec and Hilaria Baldwin are doing a TLC reality show, which is set to premiere in 2025. If he’s not in jail, I guess? I don’t know how that works.