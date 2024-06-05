SHOCKER: Anthony Fauci tells Congress he’s ‘not aware’ of studies that support social distancing rules that colleges imposed.

Former National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci told a House committee that he’s unware of studies that supported social distancing rules that were in turn used by many American colleges and universities during the coronavirus pandemic.

Fauci was asked about social distancing by a Republican staffer during a closed-door hearing, according to the Daily Mail.

”Do you recall when discussions regarding, kind of, the at-least-a-6-foot threshold began?” the staffer asked.

”You know, I don’t recall. It sort of just appeared,” Fauci responded.

Fauci then said he “was not aware of studies” that supported the 6-foot rule, noting “that would be a very difficult study to do.”

During the coronavirus pandemic, almost every American college and university implemented social distancing requirements.