ELON’S GONNA NEED A FASTER STARSHIP: Scientists discover potentially habitable planet 40 light years away. “The exoplanet, named Gliese 12b, orbits a cool red dwarf star situated in the constellation Pisces and is about 27 per cent the size of our sun and 60 per cent of its temperature, according to the two studies published last week in The Astrophysical Journal Letters and Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.”