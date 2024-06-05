BIDEN DOESN’T HAVE THE JUICE: Americans still not sold on EVs despite Biden push, poll shows. “Despite hefty tax incentives for purchasing all-electric cars, a majority of U.S. adults — 6 in 10 — of those surveyed cited high prices as the major reason they would not buy an EV, and some 25% cited cost as a minor reason.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.