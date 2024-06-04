FINALLY: SpaceX lands FAA license for Starship megarocket launch on June 6. “For Flight 4, SpaceX aims to fly its Starship and Super Heavy booster on a similar trajectory as its Flight 3 test, a mission that would launch the Starship vehicle up to orbital velocity, then reenter the craft over the Indian Ocean. The Super Heavy booster, meanwhile, is expected to return toward South Texas and make a controlled ‘landing’ in the Gulf of Mexico.”