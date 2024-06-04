MENTAL HEALTH: Number of College Students Diagnosed With PTSD Has More Than Doubled.

Diagnoses of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) among college students more than doubled between 2017 and 2022, finds a new study conducted by researchers at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Based on data collected from five waves of college students participating in the Health Minds Study at 332 colleges and universities, the investigators found that the prevalence of PTSD increased by 4.1 percentage points from 3.4% (2017-2018) to 7.5% (2021-2022). The rate of a similar disorder, Acute Stress Disorder (ASD), also more than doubled, increasing from 0.2% (2017-2018) to 0.7% (2021-2022).

The rates jumped the most in 2020-21 and 2021-22, following the Covid-19 pandemic, which closed down many American campuses and caused severe disruptions in the lives of students.