KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Anthony Fauci Deserves a Gulag of His Own. “I don’t know about most of you, but I’m beginning to lose count of how many ‘Oops’ moments that there have been from the COVID ‘experts.’ Gosh, it’s almost as if the public health protocols were nothing more than flexing by a bunch of power hungry government types.”
