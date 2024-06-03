SELF-CHECKOUT IS A HIGH-TRUST CULTURE PRIVILEGE: Dollar General to eliminate ‘vast majority’ of self-checkout, reduce new store openings. “In addition to cutting self-checkouts, Vasos said the company’s supply chain teams are also addressing shrink on other fronts that include ensuring deliveries are on time and made in full. He said Dollar General is also focusing on delivering a more consistent front end staffing presence and removing high-shrink SKUs.”
