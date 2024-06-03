‘PEOPLE ARE COLLAPSING ON THE STREET:’ Oropouche epidemic in Cuba spirals out of control.

There are no adequate hygienic and sanitary conditions to combat the Oropouche fever virus (OROV) in Songo la Maya, in the province of Santiago de Cuba, the epicenter of the outbreak on the island, reported Dr. Roberto Serrano from that area.

The accumulation of garbage dumps and sewage, as well as the lack of resources for fumigation, is a current concern for the residents of La Maya, given the presence of the mosquito Culex quinquefasciatus, which proliferates in any type of water, including sewage, explained Serrano.

The doctor, who is still recovering from the symptoms of this virus, mentioned the extent of the outbreak in his locality: “There are countless febrile cases, patients with high fever, and above all, a severe headache, and pain, especially in the sacro-lumbar area and the muscular part of the back of the lower limbs, along with vomiting, diarrhea, and loss of appetite. It is quite a severe condition, significantly affecting people’s health.”

“People are collapsing on the street because it is quite strong. I am telling you this because I went through it, I am going through it, as I have almost had the condition for a week, and today I was able to go to work, thank God,” he added.

In the case of Cuba, OROV is mainly transmitted through the bite of the mosquito Culex quinquefasciatus, which can also be a vector.

“It is a type of midge, but much smaller, barely visible when it bites, and there are a huge number of them. There are no mosquito nets here, nothing is sold here, and nothing has been done here. When one person in a neighborhood falls ill, the whole neighborhood does, and there is absolutely nothing in the clinics or pharmacies, not even dipyrone to reduce the fever,” said the doctor.